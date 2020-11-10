Columbia women’s soccer has won all season by dominating time of possession and outshooting its opponents. That dominance was nowhere to be seen in the Cougars’ last game of the season Tuesday afternoon against University of the Cumberlands.
Columbia had only a few scoring opportunities, as UC controlled the game in a way few opponents have this year at R. Marvin Owens Field, topping the Cougars 2-0.
“We didn’t respond as well as we needed to,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “I thought we could have competed with them.”
Leading by a goal, UC (1-0) sealed the game in the second half on a set play that ended with forward Selena Barnett bouncing a cross in front of the net for Alanna Skinner to finish.
In the first half, an attempted Columbia clearance out of bounds bounced off the crossbar and straight to Barnett, who capitalized on the fluke play for the first goal of the game.
“I don’t even remember how it went in,” Klein said. “I know they didn’t create that goal. We created it.”
The game was delayed 45 minutes because of lightning in the area, and by the time it started, the temperature had dropped into the low 50s with a light breeze.
The weather led to a sluggish start to the game. The ball stayed in the middle third of the field for much of the first half with neither the Cougars nor the Patriots able to mount a credible attack. Each team only registered one shot on net, both from well outside the box, before UC got on the board.
Sophomore Victoria Heus made her first start of the season in goal for the Cougars, her only previous action having been limited to the second half of blowouts. She finished with three saves and came out of the box to stop the Patriots’ attacks several more times.
“We lost the game, so it’s difficult to measure,” Klein said. “I think she was fair.”
Columbia (7-2, 6-0 American Midwest Conference) will now be inactive until the spring, when it will have three conference games in preparation for the AMC Tournament in early April.