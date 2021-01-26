Columbia College men's basketball junior Tony Burks was named American Midwest Conference player of the week, the conference announced Monday. This is the second time this season that Burks has been awarded the honor.
The Cougars won all three of their games last week and Burks led the scoring in all three games, averaging 18.3 points per contest.
Burks leads the AMC in scoring this season with 19.5 points per game.
Burks scored 19 in Columbia's most recent game, against Central Baptist on Saturday . Columbia went on to win the game in double overtime after Burks made two consecutive free throws with less than a second remaining in the first overtime.
On Thursday against Williams Baptist, Burks had a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Burks also dropped 19 points against Lyon College on Jan. 19.
Burks and Columbia next face William Woods University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Fulton.