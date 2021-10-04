In January, Sammy Reazer got on an airplane for the first time in his life and headed to Tampa, Florida.
A second-year player in the CoMo Blitzball league, Reazer had no clue that spending the summer in Columbia before starting his freshman year at Missouri would lead him to his first time in the sky. He also had no clue a game he describes as “whiffle ball on steroids” would be the reason he’d go.
Reazer grew up playing baseball, which eventually introduced him to whiffle ball, a game he would usually play with his little brother back when his family lived in Springfield.
“Once I moved here, I found out that the YouTube channel CoMo Blitzball, which I had actually seen a couple of clips of those guys, went to my school,” Reazer said. “And soon enough, I became friends with them, and they asked me to play. But it is kind of crazy that I had already heard of blitzball, I’d already seen their channel. And then I met them and (I’ve) been playing with them ever since.”
Brothers Chandler Sartain, now a senior at Columbia College, and Caden Sartain, a freshman at MU, founded the CoMo Blitzball League in 2016 after one of Caden’s friends introduced the game to them through videos on YouTube and Instagram.
Blitzball is sometimes compared to backyard baseball, but it is played with a unique, patented blitzball that curves more, moves faster and goes further in distance than a whiffle ball. Play is similar to baseball except the strike zone is made of PVC; there is no dispute of ball or strike calls; there is no umpire; any batters who are hit do not advance; bats must be plastic and games last three innings .
After seeing videos of other leagues playing blitzball, the brothers thought that they should film themselves. And the league was born.
Today, the league is comprised of guys ranging from seniors in high school to seniors in college, and it has 84,900 subscribers on YouTube.
In the beginning stages, however, Chandler, who was 16, and Caden 14, were running an entire startup league with the participation of their friends and a lot of video editing in their free time.
Those early videos got “maybe 30 views,” Chandler said, and the brothers planned to fold up the league that season. Then their 2016 Blitzball World Series video blew up — it was up to 791,000 views as of this week — and “kept us going,” he said.
With that one viral video, the league solidified its spot within the blitzball community. The league now is comprised of six teams: the Badgers, Crushers, Steamrollers, Outlaws, Bomb Squad and Redbirds. Each team is based in the Boone County area and has four players.
Reazer is in his second season in the league after being drafted to the Redbirds and traded to the Badgers.
Similar to other sports leagues, CoMo Blitzball has drafts and a combine where team captains get a chance to meet the entire league and check out the skill set of the prospective players.
Adding elements of a large league like MLB gives this local blitzball league the extra pull for viewers as it has videos of more than its games.
Every season, the league posts videos of its combine, all-star game, home run derby and any other out-of-the-ordinary ideas the brothers can cook up. Those include a tournament that gave Reazer a reason to board his first plane and videos filmed with MLB players.
The league has worked with Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Mychal Givens, who hosts the tournament, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier and Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith.
“They interacted with us a ton — like none of them like acted too cool to be there,” Reazer said. “They’re all just coming and playing with this bright yellow ball and like with a bunch of little kids and then all these different leagues, so it was a lot of fun.”
The league continued its travel to Brighton, Michigan, three months after the Tampa tournament, meeting up with some players from Major League Wiffle Ball for some filming in the Meadows.
The trip gave the Sartain brothers a chance to film with a league that has exactly what they hope to have with CoMo Blitzball — longevity.
MLW has been around for 12 seasons. CoMo Blitzball is now in its fifth.
As CoMo Blitzball heads into the final stretch of the season, its growth is apparent. From stat keeping, video editing and ideas from other leagues, CoMo Blitzball is just getting started.
The league has created a place for baseball lovers and whiffle ball discoveries and an environment to compete and have fun among friends.
“I think it’s cool because we do like to compete but at the same time, at the end of the day, it’s just a bunch of us like going out with our friends and having fun,” Reazer said. “So even though we get to compete, play against each other, keep stats, keep score, it’s still just kind of a fun thing to do.”
Outside of their league, Chandler and Caden have made a name for themselves in the blitzball world and even started working for the Blitzball company in January after reaching out to the owner, Aaron Kim.
Despite the players being spread across the Midwest and entering into a new stage of their lives, their desire to play “whiffle ball on steroids” hasn’t died down.
“I’m hoping we’re doing this when we’re like 40 years old, and we still got a league together,” Chandler said. “Obviously, people move on and move to different states and people leave, but our plan is to host multiple tournaments here in Columbia.”