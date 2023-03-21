Columbia College finished its third match of the week against No. 10 Missouri Baptist 5-4. The game was suspended due to weather after the bottom of the fifth inning.
Missouri Baptist (20-3, 2-1 American Midwest Conference) struck first with two runs in both the second and third inning. Columbia answered back with two runs in the third thanks to a Tyler Renn RBI single and a failed fielder’s choice RBI from Indy Stanley.
The Cougars (16-11, 1-2) took a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer from Brayden McGinnis in the fifth before the suspension.
Columbia next faces Hannibal-LaGrange at 2 p.m. Friday in Hannibal.
Columbia College lacrosse comes up short
The Cougars lost a tight match 7-6 against No. 9 Benedictine (2-3) after giving up four goals in the final quarter in Atchinson, Kansas.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Columbia College (9-7) held a 5-3 lead. John Thomas led the Cougars with three goals. Derek Howard, Kellen Brechbill and Ethan Houston all contributed with goals of their own.
While both teams put 20 shots on net, one less save from goalie Bryce Peltier was the difference between a tie to end regulation and a Benedictine victory.
Columbia next faces No. 5 Saint Ambrose on Friday in Davenport, Iowa.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu