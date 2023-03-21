Columbia College finished its third match of the week against No. 10 Missouri Baptist 5-4. The game was suspended due to weather after the bottom of the fifth inning.

Missouri Baptist (20-3, 2-1 American Midwest Conference) struck first with two runs in both the second and third inning. Columbia answered back with two runs in the third thanks to a Tyler Renn RBI single and a failed fielder’s choice RBI from Indy Stanley.

