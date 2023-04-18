Columbia College reached the 30-win mark Tuesday night, thanks to an 11-4 home victory over Missouri Valley College. The Cougars improved their win streak to 10.
Indy Stanley was the most prolific run producer in the game, finishing with four RBI on a fielder’s choice, a double and a late-game home run.
Tyler Renn left the ballpark in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI home run to get the Cougars on the board. A pair of singles and a sacrifice fly combined for five more runs throughout the game for Columbia.
The bullpen was active throughout the game for the Cougars, as six pitchers took the mound over 27 outs. Starter Travis Bassford took the Cougars to the end of the game after pitching two innings and only allowing one unearned run from a passed ball.
Columbia will next face William Woods University in the first game of a three game series at 6 p.m. Friday in Fulton.
