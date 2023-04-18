Columbia College reached the 30-win mark Tuesday night, thanks to an 11-4 home victory over Missouri Valley College. The Cougars improved their win streak to 10.

Indy Stanley was the most prolific run producer in the game, finishing with four RBI on a fielder’s choice, a double and a late-game home run.

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian

  Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing

