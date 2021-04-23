Entering the bottom of the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday in Columbia, Williams Baptist had managed to keep Columbia College baseball's bats quiet and take a one-run lead.
Three hit-by-pitches, two walks, one passed ball and one wild pitch later, the Cougars were up eight runs. The Eagles never recovered.
Columbia's bats got hot and Williams Baptist continued to make life easy from the mound as the Cougars completed a four-game series sweep, winning the first seven-inning game of the day 23-2 and the second 12-4.
By the time the first game was over, 10 different Columbia players had recorded RBI. Kenny Piper led the bunch with three, while Dalton Bealmer, Cade Carlson, Alex Anderson, Justin Randle and Kole Ficken all had two.
But Columbia's hot bats were only half the story.
Williams Baptist's pitchers had a difficult time in the matchup. Starter Brady Sterns lasted the longest with 2⅔ innings, giving up eight earned runs, four walks, two hit-by-pitches and one wild pitch. The three relief pitchers didn't have much more success in the next 3⅓ innings, combining for 13 earned runs, four walks, two hit-by-pitches and one wild pitch.
Although the Eagles cut the mistakes in Game 2, they were powerless to stop Columbia's batters.
Piper and Bealmer again led the way for the Cougars, each recording three RBI. Both hit two-run home runs. Bealmer's came in the first, Piper's in the eighth.
Columbia's batters outhit Williams Baptist's 18-8 in the eight-run rout.
The Cougars pulled further ahead atop the AMC standings with the sweep as their regular-season conference rival Missouri Baptist split a doubleheader with Central Baptist on Friday.
Columbia will begin the final series of its regular season at Central Baptist on April 30 in Conway, Arkansas.