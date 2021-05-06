Top-seeded Columbia College baseball booked its place in the American Midwest Conference championship game with a win against second-seeded Missouri Baptist.
The Cougars used a late surge to push past the Spartans in the second game of the tournament, putting up six runs between the sixth and eighth innings to win 9-4 on Thursday in O’Fallon.
Missouri Baptist was one of two teams in the conference to hold Columbia to a four-game series split in the regular season, and with more than half of the game played, it looked like the Spartans were going to be a thorn in the Cougars’ side once more.
Down 4-3 after the fifth inning, CC needed a spark — and Kenny Piper provided it.
After starting Spartans pitcher Matthew Hess threw two balls to begin the sixth, Piper connected for the tying run, hitting a homer to left field.
Hess made it out of the inning without any more blemishes, but a wild pitch in the seventh scored Justin Randle from third, gave Columbia the lead and ended the starting pitcher’s day. But Spartans reliever Noah Hemphill didn’t fare any better.
He threw two walks and one hit by pitch to load the bases before Kendrick Delima stepped up and ended Missouri Baptist’s hopes of a win. He hit a grand slam over the right-field fence for his fifth home run of the season and to give the Cougars a five-run lead.
Columbia will play Lyon or Missouri Baptist for its first AMC tournament title noon Friday in O’Fallon.