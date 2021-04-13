Columbia College lacrosse’s unbeaten regular season was only briefly in doubt.
Up by five goals entering the final period of play, it appeared as if the win was secure. But less than four minutes later, William Penn had cut the deficit down to two. Only one team had held Columbia below a four-point win all season, but the Statesmen now had the momentum to cause the Cougars to fall at the final hurdle.
But Columbia hung on to create history, recording the first unbeaten regular season by a Kansas Collegiate Athletics Conference lacrosse program by defeating William Penn 7-5 on Tuesday in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to achieve the feat.
The Cougars had been unusually wasteful. Only one other time in their perfect season had they been held below double-digit scoring, and that had come against seventh-ranked Benedictine. On eight occasions, they had scored 15 goals or more.
But against the Statesmen, the goals were far less free-flowing.
Columbia had 49 shots in the matchup, meaning they scored in one of every seven attempts. In its previous 10 games, the Cougars had scored in more than a third of their shots on goal this season.
John Thomas scored both of the goals in the first period of game, and that ended up being enough for him to lead the game in scoring. JT Huez and Tyler Parrott netted their 29th and 26th goals of the season, respectively, and lead the team in goals scored heading into the postseason.
With the top seed already in hand, the Cougars only needed a win to complete the perfect regular season, and that was exactly what they got.
They halted William Penn’s threatening run, shutting it out for the final 11 minutes.
Columbia will begin postseason play Saturday. The time and date for the game has yet to be announced.