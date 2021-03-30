For the sixth time in the schools’ six-game all-time series, Columbia College volleyball beat Central Baptist in straight sets Tuesday.
The Cougars were stunned Saturday by regional rival William Woods, losing to the Owls for the first time since Nov. 9, 1993. It was their second defeat in conference play this season, and it dropped them to fourth in the American Midwest Conference standings.
Columbia’s (13-6, 6-2 AMC) matchup with Central Baptist provided an opportunity to climb back to third in the standings, and the Cougars didn’t falter. Like it has in all of its previous encounters with the Mustangs, Columbia won 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-12) in Conway, Arkansas.
Luisa Ferreira starred in the matchup, picking up a game-high 33 assists. She came up with seven digs on top of that, but it was her playmaking ability that the Cougars benefitted from the most.
Most of Ferreira’s sets were targeted to junior outside hitter Sidney Branson and freshman middle hitter Ellie Crede. The pair recorded 11 and nine kills for 10 and 12.5 points, respectively, to lead Columbia in scoring.
Bailee Ulery added seven kills of her own on 11 total attempts for a .636 hitting percentage, a high for Columbia in the matchup.
The Cougars’ defense gave the Mustangs offense little joy. Kate Pani and Jaqueline Silva both ended the game with 12 digs, while seven other Cougars recorded multiple in the game. The Cougars put up 12 errors, 10 fewer than their opponents’ 22.
The win moves the Cougars into third in the AMC standings alongside Health Sciences , as both have a 6-2 record in conference play. The Eutectics maintain an advantage by way of having two more games left in their regular season, including a matchup with bottom ranked Harris-Stowe, while the Cougars have just one game remaining.