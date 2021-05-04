The teams that finished first and second at the American Midwest Conference championship posted their best scores in the final round.
Columbia College and William Woods men's golf each trailed Missouri Baptist by three strokes at the beginning of play in Round 3. Over the course of the day's play, they both leapfrogged the overnight leaders Tuesday at Dalhousie Country Club in Cape Girardeau.
The Cougars fell just short of the Owls in the hunt for their first conference title, four strokes higher than their regional rivals after posting a 6-over 294 in the final round to finish the week as runners up at 39-over.
The 294 was lower than any team score in Rounds 1 and 2, but William Woods went even deeper on the final day. Led by individual champion Logan Smith, the Owls posted a 2-over 290 to clinch their 11th AMC title.
Smith needed three playoff holes to clinch his second straight individual conference title. He finished alongside Central Baptist's Colton Ryan at even par for the event, six strokes ahead of the next closest in the field. The pair halved the first two playoff holes, but Smith took the title on his 57th hole of the week.
Columbia's Noah Wilson was part of the group six shots adrift of the playoff in a tie for third — good enough for a first-team All-Conference finish.
Wilson, a senior from Palmyra, played his final eight holes in four under, including an eagle up the 18th, to post an even-par 72 in the final round. It followed a 4-over 76 and 2-over 74 in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively, which led the Cougars on the week.
Cameron VanLeer had been Columbia's lowest individual entering the third round, but would finish one stroke adrift of his teammate after closing his week with a 74. It made for a steady week for the junior, who also started the week with a 74, and posted a 3-over 75 in Round 2 to finish in a tie for sixth place. The finish hands him second-team All-Conference honors.
Tanner Elder was also awarded second-team All-Conference after finishing the week in a tie for eighth. He closed with a pair of 74s, following an opening-round 7-over 79 to finish the week 11-over.
Jesper Holke-Farnam recorded the Cougars' fourth counting score in the third round. He was the third Columbia player to close Tuesday with a 74. According to Golfstat, Holke-Farnam is marked a "D" in Round 2, and thus has no placement on the individual leaderboard.
Laithan Sublette signed for a 6-over 78 in Round 3 — Columbia's dropped score. It followed scores of 5-over 77 and 8-over 80 in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively, which put him tied for 18th on the individual leaderboard.
The NAIA men's golf national championship will take place from May 18-21 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Thirty teams plus individuals will take part in the tournament. In the final coaches' poll of the season April 23, Columbia received the 36th-most votes. No date is currently set for when selections will be made for at-large invites.