Just four days after taking down then-sixth-ranked St. Ambrose, Columbia College lacrosse picked off another top-10 foe.
As has been the case in most of its matchups this season, it was never made to sweat for the victory, either.
The undefeated Cougars began a six-game stretch on the road Thursday, taking down No. 9 Ottawa (Kansas) 18-7 for their third double-digit win this year.
No. 3 Columbia (6-0, 5-0 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) has now gone 10 games unbeaten in a stretch that dates back to Feb. 29, 2020. It has scored in double digits in all six of its games. No team has held Columbia to less than a four-goal margin of victory in the stretch.
Tyler Parrott again played a major role in the Cougars’ win. The junior ranks in the top 10 in the nation in points per game, goals per game, shots per game and assists per game. Parrott fell just short of his season average of 3.5 goals a game, putting up three against the Braves.
Trever Doren was another of Columbia’s most important players on the night. He added three scores to the tally, taking the junior to 15 goals on the season.
The Cougars dominated every possible category. They outshot the Braves 56-26, won 20 of the 28 face-offs and outscored their opponent in all four periods of the match by at least two goals. Nine different players put up scores for the Cougars, with three getting hat tricks (Parrott, Doren and JT Huez) and three more adding two goals each on the night.
Columbia remained the third-ranked team in the nation in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 10 poll Wednesday, behind first-ranked Reinhardt and second-ranked Indiana Tech. Thursday’s win means it has now defeated three of the teams currently ranked in the top 10.