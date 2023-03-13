Columbia College women’s golf sits in second place of the Ron Streck Invitational after shooting 52-over 340 on Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Cougars trail Hope International by 10 strokes in the race for the top spot.
Emily Strunck paced the Cougars and sits in second individually after carding an 8-over 80, three strokes off the lead with 18 holes to play.
CC’s men’s team heads into Day 2 of the event in third place after opening the competition with a 24-over 308, five strokes behind leaders Evangel. Kanon Kendrick and Cameron VanLeer sit tied for seventh after each posting 5-over 76.
Both teams conclude play Tuesday.
Stars softball postponed
Stephens College softball’s doubleheader against Crowley’s Ridge was postponed Monday.
The Stars next host Dakota State at noon for a doubleheader Friday at Battle High School.