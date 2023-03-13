Columbia College women’s golf sits in second place of the Ron Streck Invitational after shooting 52-over 340 on Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Cougars trail Hope International by 10 strokes in the race for the top spot.

Emily Strunck paced the Cougars and sits in second individually after carding an 8-over 80, three strokes off the lead with 18 holes to play.

