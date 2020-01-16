Columbia College women's basketball proved too hot to handle for Central Baptist University as the Cougars drubbed the Mustangs 82-50 in an AMC matchup Thursday at Columbia.
Columbia College started the first quarter by dropping 30 points while holding its opponents to just 10. The second quarter saw some astute defense from both the sides as neither the Cougars nor the Mustangs could score more than seven points apiece. The low-scoring second quarter saw CC head into halftime at 37-17, maintaining its 20-points lead from the first quarter.
Any hopes for a Central Baptist comeback were dashed in the third quarter as the Mustangs were outscored 20-8. Trailing 57-25 heading into the final quarter, Central Baptist came out all guns blazing as they matched Columbia College basket for basket in the quarter, but the 32-point deficit proved a tad too difficult to overcome.
Jordan Alford led the Cougars in scoring and assists with 15 and six, respectively. Raegan Wieser led in rebounding with eight.
Central Baptist's Aaliyah Cash had 13 points on the game.
Thursday's win places No. 15 Columbia College's overall record for the season at 13-3, while its AMC record sits at 9-1.
Columbia College women's basketball returns to action at 1 p.m Saturday in an NAIA top 25 matchup against No. 10 Lyon (Ark.) at Southwell Complex, Columbia.