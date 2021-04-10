Before Omar Murillo’s goal in the 62nd minute, it’s possible that Columbia College men’s soccer goalkeeper Liam Gibbs wouldn’t have been able to describe a single William Woods player’s appearance.
Two goals up and firmly in control of the game, the Cougars conceded against the run of play after missing opportunity after opportunity to put the game to bed. The goal set up a nervy final half-hour as they tried to defend the one-goal lead.
Columbia managed to see the game out, hanging on to defeat William Woods 2-1 in the American Midwest Conference Tournament quarterfinal Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
The run to the finish turned out to be similar to the first hour of play as William Woods failed to register another shot on goal in the contest. The Cougars proceeded to have more chances to ice the game but squandered them all as they survived off of their first-half superiority to carry them to the AMC semifinals.
Jake Totty turned in the goal that proved to be the game-winner in the 36th minute, capping a period of total dominance for the Cougars.
William Woods sat deep throughout the entirety of the first half, stifling much of Columbia’s attacking threat in open play. Though organized and resolute at the back, often sitting with nine men behind the ball, the Owls had less success defending Cougars midfielders Erik Rajoy and Ximo Gil’s set pieces.
Rajoy, a junior, drifted in a high-floating ball to the edge of the box and onto the head of defender Caden Castello. Castello turned it toward the goal, and no more than four yards out, Totty flicked a header to William Woods goalkeeper Iker Gonzalez’s right, which he got a fingertip to but couldn’t stop from ending up in the back of the net.
Rajoy was the beneficiary of a corner kick seven minutes earlier.
Gil played a similar ball to his teammate earlier on, but the ball dropped after the first touch and a six-yard box scramble ensued. Somewhere amidst the grappling for an Owls clearance or a Cougars shot, the ball was adjudged to have struck the hand of William Woods defender Evan Filer and a penalty was awarded.
Up to take the spot kick, Rajoy sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and placed the ball high into the right-hand side netting to open the scoring.
The Cougars had chances for a third goal but couldn’t turn the ball home.
Three minutes into the second half, Parker Moon played a deft ball to put Akins Banton clean through, but Banton blazed the ball over the bar in a one-on-one from 12 yards. Just two minutes after William Woods’ goal, Moon missed an opportunity of his own as he hit the post from 10 yards after a Gonzalez spill for the Owls. With eight minutes to go, Moon’s cross found Nick Brandt’s head, but Brandt’s glancing attempt sailed inches wide. Moments after, Rajoy had a curling effort from 25 yards that looked destined for the top corner tipped over the bar.
But Columbia was not made to pay for its wastefulness.
The mistake of not tracking Murillo’s run for the Owls’ goal proved to be the only blemish of the day for the Cougars, and the game was theirs.
The narrow win sets up an AMC semifinal match with fourth-seeded Williams Baptist at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.