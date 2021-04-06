At Golf Digest’s 27th-ranked course in the USA, Prairie Dunes Country Club, Columbia College men’s golf posted the low round of the day to climb one spot up the team leaderboard Tuesday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Cougars posted a team total of 32-over par 312 following their Monday score of 54-over 334 to finish the event in fourth at 86 over. They finished 13 strokes behind champions Bethany.
Cameron Vanleer and Noah Wilson both finished inside the top five on the individual leaderboard for Columbia. It marks the second time this spring that both have finished inside the top 10 of an event.
Vanleer posted Columbia’s low round of the day with a 6-over 76 which followed an 11-over 81 in Round 1. Wilson shot rounds of 9-over 79 and 8-over 78 in the first and second rounds, respectively. The pair finished at 17 over, tied for fourth and nine strokes behind individual champion Troy Watson’s (Kansas Wesleyan) winning total.
Trey Burton climbed 16 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 16th in Round 2, shooting a 78 for the day. It was nine strokes better than his first-round 87.
Jesper Holke-Farnam finished alongside Burton at 25 over for the event, with rounds of 16-over 86 and 9-over 79.
Laithan Sublette was Columbia’s drop score Tuesday with a 10-over 80. That came after an 87, which left him in 25th place.
Next up for the Cougars is the AMC men’s golf championship from May 3-4 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.