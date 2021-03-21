Columbia College lacrosse got off to a perfect start on its season with four wins from four matches, leading the nation in goals per game at 18.3.
The third-ranked Cougars had firmly planted themselves as potential national championship contenders. Their Sunday matchup with No. 6 St. Ambrose (Iowa) was the perfect litmus test to determine if this was the case.
Columbia (5-0, 4-0 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) passed the test, defeating the Fighting Bees 12-8 to maintain its unbeaten record and pull ahead of its title rival in the conference standings.
On a day where the Cougars celebrated 11 of their seniors — their first-ever senior class — it was their non-seniors that carried the game. Eight of their 12 goals, and five of the eight goal scorers, were from sophomores and juniors.
Despite this, it was a minute of magic from senior Cooper Heck — Columbia’s all-time leading point scorer that effectively iced the game.
With the score at 10-7 late in the third quarter, St. Ambrose was piling pressure on the Cougars' defense. Less than a minute remained on the game clock and goalkeeper Ty Hosler made a difficult save. His distribution, as it had been for the entire game, was pinpoint perfect.
Hosler found midfielder Carson Morrissey at the halfway line, who broke beyond the Fighting Bees middle line and passed it on to Heck. Heck collected, turned and finished to extend Columbia’s lead to four.
Less than 30 seconds later, Heck found the net again to make the lead five. It proved insurmountable.
St. Ambrose would score with five minutes remaining in the first half, but other than that, Columbia shut it out to close out the matchup.
The result moves the Cougars ahead of the Fighting Bees in the KCAC standings. It remains the only team in the conference with an unbeaten record.