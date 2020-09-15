With no spectators allowed in the Southwell Complex this year, Columbia College volleyball found itself in an unusual situation. Coming off a 29-6 season, the Cougars figured they would have to adjust to be a contender again in the American Western Conference; they just didn’t know that they would have to adjust to life without fans in their arena.
But that didn’t seem to matter Tuesday. Columbia (3-1) created its own energy as the Cougars cruised past Tabor College (3-3) in a 3-0 sweep.
“The girls have been working hard at that, trying to create their own energy,” Cougars coach Allison Jones-Olson said. “Trying to get it so that it’s loud for us and that we’re excited about things.
“A lot of times in volleyball, it’s a game of momentum. So if you can be loud and keep your momentum, keep you pumped up, (you are) playing the game better.”
The Cougars made as much noise on the court as any crowd could have, beginning each point with a low rumble that gradually worked its way into a shout of excitement to cap off each kill.
And there were a lot of kills.
Columbia College won each set by double digitsand generally outplayed Tabor. It was one of Columbia’s more complete games of the young season, as the team never really struggled.
“I thought our offense looked a little more fluid today,” Jones-Olson said. “I thought we served, received and played defense off and were able to play offense off those things much better tonight than we have been.”
After being outmatched in the first set, the Blue Jays came out stronger in the second and third sets.
They were able to hang with Columbia College early in both before the Cougars pulled ahead, putting Tabor away with runs of 11-1 and 7-1, respectively.
“We missed a lot of serves tonight, and that allowed them to stay with us a bit,” Jones-Olson said. “We started putting out serves in toward the end in both those games and just got a little more focused.”
The Cougars came out firing in the first set, winning 8 of the first 11 points. They never trailed on their way to a 25-13 win.
Sidney Branson opened the scoring with a kill on the first point, her first of five that set and 19 in the match — 11 more than any other Cougar. Her 12 digs tied for second on the team.
The junior captain was also at the heart of Columbia’s all-important energy, staying vocal and yelling after every point.
“She definitely came to play tonight and did a nice job,” Jones-Olson said. “She was fired up.”
The win was Columbia College’s second in the last eight days over Tabor. The Cougars opened the season by sweeping the Blue Jays on Sept. 8.