Regional rivalries are made much easier when your pitching staff is in some of the best form in the nation.
William Woods was the latest in a long line of programs to fall victim to Columbia College softball’s ruthless pitching as it failed to pick up a single run in their doubleheader in Fulton.
Lexi Dickerson, Madison Ramsey and Alyssa Roll are combining for the second-best ERA in the NAIA at 1.12, and they kept up that excellent form as they shut out the Owls on the road in Columbia’s 4-0 and 13-0 wins.
Dickerson allowed just three hits in the first game of the day — all singles — and struck out seven as Columbia shut out William Woods in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
Following her lead in Game 2, Ramsey and Roll were equally as uncharitable.
Roll pitched four innings, Ramsey one, and between them the pair gave up just two doubles and two singles. They gave up zero walks and struck four Owls batters out over the course of the game.
On offense in Game 1, Karolina Arbova made the difference for the Cougars. With the score still a stalemate in the fourth, her fly ball to deep right was dropped by the Owls’ Lindy Wilson, which allowed Avgustina Arbova and Jodi Polly to open the scoring for CC.
Before Karolina Arbova drove home Kaylie Kaufmann in the top of the sixth for the fourth and final run of the game, Mackenzie Kasarda’s deep double was good for Taylor Barnes to make it 3-0 in the fifth.
In Game 2, it was Avgustina Arbova’s turn to provide the firepower.
She went 3 for 3 in her at-bats and picked up four RBI as the Cougars picked up a mercy rule win in five innings. Kacy Bergfeld was Columbia’s second-most efficient from home plate in the 13-run win, picking up three RBI in the contest.
The two victories take the Cougars’ winning streak to 19. In that streak, they have recorded 13 shutouts.