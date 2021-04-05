Columbia College men’s golf finished the first round of the Prairie Dunes Collegiate in a three-way tie for fourth Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Cougars shot 54-over for 334 as a team at the world-renowned Prairie Dunes Country Club, and will enter the final round 23 strokes behind leaders Bethany.
Noah Wilson leads Columbia’s scoring after a 9-over 79. He is in a tie for fifth, eight strokes behind individual leader Larus Long of the Swedes.
Cameron VanLeer is two strokes behind Wilson, after an 11-over 81. Trey Burton and Laithan Sublette both shot 17-over. Scott Shulman was the drop score for the Cougars after an 18-over 88.
Jesper Holke-Farnam competed as an individual for Columbia, and recorded a 16-over 86.
The Cougars will return to the course Tuesday for the second and final round.
Bruins heap goals on Helias
Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Helias 5-0 on Monday in Columbia.
Lily Patterson scored the Bruins’ first goal of the game, cooly placing a right-footed finish in the bottom-left corner from inside the penalty box, after three times charging down attempted Helias clearances.
Madison Hendershott scored twice for the Bruins in the victory. She rounded the goalkeeper on a quick breakaway and, despite being wiped out by an opposing defender, managed to place the ball in the back of the net for her first of the game. She also scored Rock Bridge’s fifth and final goal of the contest.
Istahil and Ayan Omar bagged the other two goals for the Bruins, and freshman goalkeeper Dani Adams recorded a shutout.
Rock Bridge will next face Lindbergh at 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.
Spartans fall after difficult first half
Battle girls soccer fell 3-0 against Camdenton on Monday in Columbia.
The Spartans conceded all three goals in the first half, and were unable to mount a comeback against the Lakers in the final 40 minutes.
Battle will return to action against Smith-Cotton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Sedalia.
Strong pitching pushes Kewpies past Cavaliers
Hickman baseball shut out Capital City in an 11-0 win Monday in Jefferson City.
Pitcher Ray Schroeder had eight strikeouts in three innings for Hickman. The Cavaliers did not manage a hit until the sixth inning.
The Kewpies improve to 4-2 on the season with the win.
Hickman will next face Helias at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Trailblazers shut out at home
Tolton girls soccer suffered a 4-0 defeat to Southern Boone on Monday in Columbia.
It was the Trailblazers’ first loss of the season.
Tolton returns to the pitch to face Bishop DuBourg on Thursday.