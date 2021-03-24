Columbia College softball pitchers Lexi Dickerson and Alyssa Roll gave up just three hits between them in a doubleheader sweep of Westminster on Wednesday in Columbia.
With Dickerson in the circle, the Cougars took the first game of the day 8-0 in six innings. With Roll in for the second game, they needed just five innings to go one better and win 9-0.
The results take Columbia’s (12-5) winning streak to eight. Its pitchers have played a pivotal role throughout the stretch, recording six shutouts. Dickerson and Roll boast a 1.39 and a 1.70 ERA on the season, respectively. Columbia is the sixth-ranked team in the nation for team ERA at 1.54.
On offense, Avgustina Arbova had another big day at bat for the Cougars with three RBI and two runs. She has slugged for .619 so far season, bettered only among Columbia’s starters by Kaylie Kaufmann at .676.
Columbia’s RBI leader, Mackenzie Kasarda, added three more to her season total in the two games against the Blue Jays.
Cougars move up one spot in coaches’ poll
Columbia moved up one position to No. 19 in the latest NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 poll, per a league announcement Wednesday.
The Cougars went 4-0 in their games between Wednesday and the first regular season poll March 10. In the previous poll, they had dropped 14 spots from their preseason ranking of No. 6 to No. 20.
Columbia is the only program from the American Midwest Conference included in the poll.