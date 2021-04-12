Columbia College baseball had two vastly different games in its doubleheader against Missouri Baptist on Monday.
With the series tied at one after a split Friday, the Cougars started the rain-delayed doubleheader, originally scheduled for Saturday, with a walk-off double, sealing a 7-6 victory in seven innings against the Spartans in Columbia.
Columbia’s joy would be short-lived, however, as it fell 16-3 in eight innings in Game 2. The result was its biggest margin of defeat of the season and its worst since a 13-run loss to the Spartans on March 23, 2019.
Prior to that defeat, Kole Ficken had given the Cougars cause for celebration.
Kellen Williamson singled to open the final inning, with the two teams tied 6-6, and reached second on a stolen base. The game-decider came soon after as Wiliamson was driven home by Ficken’s drive to deep center.
Ficken went 2 for 4 and was Columbia’s eighth batter, but got the most important hit in CC’s victory.
The Cougars bench cleared to celebrate the win, but would find little reason to celebrate in the second game of the day as Missouri Baptist got its revenge.
Columbia (23-6, 12-3 American Midwest Conference) rotated through six different pitchers in the contest, but none were able to stop the bleeding. Jake Deakins started for the Cougars but was replaced on the mound by Josiah Imhoff after giving up four runs and recording four earned runs in 2⅓ innings.
Imhoff would last three full innings — the longest of any CC pitcher in the game — but pitched no strikeouts and gave up two home runs as they fell to a three-score deficit.
Over the next 2⅔ innings, Columbia switched it up four more times with no success. Its pitching staff combined to give up 16 earned runs, seven walks and struck out just five Missouri Baptist batters over the course of the game.
And its bats had gone cold, too.
Jarrett Newell hit a fly out while Ficken and David Dell struck out in a 1-2-3 inning by Spartans pitcher Jackson Keller in the bottom of the sixth. Columbia College would get on base in the seventh through a Brad Prebay single and a Dalton Bealmer walk, but put no dent in the deficit.
It was the same story in the eighth as a fielders choice, a wild throw and a Dell single put the Cougars in scoring position, but it was unable to capitalize.
The result meant that the Cougars and the Spartans split their series, resulting in no change atop the AMC standings, where Columbia currently lead with a .750 win percentage compared to Missouri Baptist’s .688.