A Dalton Bealmer home run in the seventh inning of a doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange was not enough to save the first game of the day, but the Cougars rallied to take the series in Game 2.
After sweeping the action Friday, Columbia College baseball split Saturday’s doubleheader against the Trojans with a 2-1 loss and a 14-5 win to take the series 3-1.
Columbia (26-8, 15-5 American Midwest Conference) fell in Game 1 after failing to record a run until the final inning of the matchup.
The Trojans took the first game with a two-run second inning, when Conner Ashton singled through the gap at shortstop to drive home Isaak Hays and Seth Iken. The Cougars managed just three hits in the contest, including Bealmer’s homer, as the Trojans picked up their first win of the series.
Bealmer carried his final-inning form into the second contest of the day.
He set the tone for the game with another home run, this time to left field, in the top of the first. Piper would add two home runs of his own, in the eighth and ninth innings, and Kole Ficken also recorded one en route to a nine-run win.
Kendrick Delima had four RBI in the game, driving home four runners in his five trips to the plate with two singles and a double.
Starting pitcher Pharon Pilgrim gave up zero earned runs in five innings pitched. Relief pitcher Josiah Imhoff allowed three earned runs to the Trojans.
The Cougars will next face Central Methodist at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.