Pitchers Lexi Dickerson and Alyssa Roll made life easy for Columbia’s batters Saturday.
Dickerson allowed three hits for no scores as she pitched a full seven innings in Game 1, while Roll gave up runs in just one inning, when the Cougars already were up seven.
Columbia picked up its 14th and 15th wins in a row, as it defeated Williams Baptist 2-0 and 7-2 in Columbia and remained at the top of the American Midwest Conference standings.
Columbia (19-5, 7-0 AMC) got its scores out of the way early in the first game, and then relied on its pitcher, Dickerson, to close the game.
Both of the Cougars’ runs came via the same two names, as Mackenzie Kasarda drove home Taylor Barnes in the bottom of both first and third innings. The plays marked Kasarda’s 16th and 17th RBI of the season and the 21st and 22nd time Barnes had scored.
The pair were not done yet.
In the first inning of Game 2, Kasarda drove Barnes home again to open the scoring, and then made it home herself from Avgustina Arbova’s sacrifice fly. Columbia ended up scoring six by the end of the inning.
Kasarda was again involved in Columbia’s seventh and final run of the second game, which came in the bottom of the second. Kaylie Kaufman drove her in with a double.
Kaufman and Carli Buschjost both ended the game with two RBI, leading the Cougars.
In seven full innings, Roll struck out two Eagles batters, gave up six total hits for two runs and allowed no walks for her eighth win of the season. She has a season ERA of 1.32. Dickerson, who entered Game 1 with a 1.02 ERA, recorded 10 strikeouts to move to 98 on the season. The two-run victory handed her a 10th win of the year.
The Cougars remain unbeaten in seven games in AMC play. Central Baptist is the closest team to Columbia, with a 6-2 conference record.