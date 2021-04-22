Columbia College baseball briefly lost its spot atop the American Midwest Conference standings.
Earlier Thursday, Missouri Baptist swept its doubleheader against Central Baptist to move one win ahead of the Cougars. But Columbia responded with a doubleheader sweep of its own.
The Cougars made light work of Williams Baptist, winning 5-2 in Game 1 and 12-2 in Game 2 to return to the top of the conference Thursday in Columbia.
Columbia (28-8, 17-5 AMC) was briefly in danger of losing in the first game.
Up by four entering the top of the sixth and giving up no hits until then, Sam Philley and Nick Alfred hit two homers off of Cougars pitcher Chris Wall.
The two hits came as a surprise in what had been a near-faultless performance from Wall on the mound up until then, but the Cougars didn’t spend long dwelling on the error.
Wall ended the Eagles’ sixth in the next at-bat, Dalton Bealmer hit a sacrifice fly for Kenny Piper to score in the bottom of the inning and then Wall pitched a 1-2-3 to end the contest.
The Eagles’ hopes of a comeback had been quickly squashed, and that momentum carried on into the next game of the doubleheader.
Columbia put Wiliams Baptist’s batters out in three in the top of the first of Game 2. The Eagles’ pitcher would not have similar success.
Bealmer drove home Piper for the second time in the day to open the scoring for Columbia. Justin Randle doubled for Bealmer to double the lead, and Braden Desonia made it three on a ground out.
Columbia’s fifth inning saw an almost identical sequence of events play out.
All three players that had RBI in the first added another in the fifth, but this time the Cougars weren’t finished. Kendrick Delima and Duffin Makings added RBI in the back half of the inning, and the Cougars cruised to an 8-1 lead.
Bealmer and Randle ended the contest with four RBI to lead the Cougars.
Starting pitcher JP Schneider was credited with the win in Game 2, although none of the three pitchers to visit the mound in the matchup gave up an earned run. Wall had 13 strikeouts in the first game and gave up one walk.
Columbia and Williams Baptist will complete the series with another doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at Atkins Baseball Fields in Columbia.