Lexi Dickerson gave up her first run in 31 innings and Alyssa Roll recorded a shutout as Columbia College softball swept Missouri Baptist in a doubleheader Monday in St. Louis.
The Cougars defeated the Spartans 6-1 with Dickerson in the circle and won 5-0 with Roll as they extended their winning streak to 23 games. CC is now five wins away from tying its longest recorded run of consecutive wins of 28, a record that has stood since 2006.
Dickerson now has a 0.76 ERA and had not let an opponent cross the plate since an April 2 win against Central Baptist. She has not given up more than one earned run in a game since a 5-4 loss to Thomas on March 6, a game that remains Dickerson’s only recorded loss this season. She is 13-1 on the year.
Columbia (27-5, 15-0 American Midwest Conference) is on an excellent pitching streak beyond Dickerson’s contribution. CC’s team ERA of 0.98 ranks second in the nation and its opponent batting average of .186 ranks third.
Its batting lineup, which ranks No. 12 in the NAIA with a .352 average, also kept up its high level of performance in the doubleheader against the Spartans.
In the first game, Carli Buschjost hit a two-run home run, and Mackenzie Kasarda added a homer of her own as the Cougars put up six runs in the first four innings. Skyler Kauble, Taylor Barnes and Kacy Bergfeld were the others to record an RBI before Missouri Baptist was able to get on the scoreboard.
Allison Pingel benefitted from a Cami Meddows sacrifice fly to draw a rare run from Dickerson and make the score 6-1, but it would be the last time the Spartans took anything from the Cougars in the doubleheader.
Roll would give up just two hits in the second game of the day, two fewer than Dickerson in the earlier contest, with seven strikeouts.
Following her first home run of the season in Game 1, Buschjost, like in the first game, ended Game 2 with two RBI to lead the scoring for the Cougars. She reached the total with a single to shallow left in the top of the sixth to allow Kaylie Kaufman and Kauble to score. By then the Cougars were already 3-0 up and out of reach of the stuttering Spartans.
Columbia has just one doubleheader left in its regular-season schedule. The Cougars are scheduled to play Lyon at 2 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, where another series sweep would see them record their first ever unbeaten conference season in program history.