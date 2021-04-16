Columbia College baseball managed just one hit in the first game of a doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange and pitcher Jorden Billings.
But that one hit was enough to win the Cougars the game and set them up for a sweep on the first day of a weekend series against the Trojans.
The Cougars bounced back from two straight losses with a doubleheader sweep of Hannibal-LaGrange on Friday in Hannibal, taking the first game 1-0 and the second 13-2.
Columbia’s opportunities had been slim up until Dalton Bealmer came up with what turned out to be a game-winning hit.
Kenny Piper was walked in the Cougars' first at-bat of the day , but that would be the only base Billings would give up for quite some time. Piper was the beneficiary again the next time it occurred, but that was six innings later in the top of the seventh off of Seong Bin Hur’s error.
Billings hadn’t given up a hit or a walk in the entirety of the interim, but the Trojans’ batters hadn’t capitalized either. Columbia pitcher Chris Wall had allowed only three hits in the game, all of which came in different innings.
Piper made it to third on another Trojans' error during Brad Prebay’s at-bat, this time from Billings, and then Bealmer stepped up.
He singled up the left — Columbia’s first hit of the day — and brought Piper home. Cougars pitcher Chris Wall struck out two and another grounded out in the opposite end of the final inning, and the game was won.
The Cougars had a much easier go of it in the second game of the day.
Kole Ficken picked up three RBI, while Jarrett Newell, Kendrick Delima, Justin Randle and Bealmer all had two as Columbia surged to an 11-run win.
Delima, Randle and Bealmer all hit two-run home runs in the contest in the first, sixth and ninth innings, respectively.
Columbia’s Tanner Beatty came on in relief of starting pitcher JP Schneider at the top of the seventh, who gave up one earned run in six innings pitched.
The Cougars (25-7, 14-4 American Midwest Conference) had lost three of their previous five games entering the matchup. They will return for the final two games of the series in Hannibal starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.