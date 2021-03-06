Efficiency was the key for Columbia College baseball Saturday.
In a doubleheader, the Cougars twice fell behind to a first-inning run scored by Morningside’s Hunter Hope, but they went on to score 13 times in 14 innings on their way to defeating the Mustangs 3-1 in their first game and 10-7 in the second in Columbia.
Not only did Columbia (7-2) put up just under a run per inning, but it also scored 13 runs from just 14 hits and left just eight runners on base across both games.
Dalton Bealmer once again starred for Columbia, collecting his third home run and seventh RBI of the season in the first matchup with the Mustangs, along with two more RBI in the afternoon. Entering Saturday, Bealmer was hitting .455 on the season.
But Columbia’s biggest run total of the day came from designated hitter Braden Desonia, whose four runs in the second game of the day pushed Columbia to its winning total. Bealmer, Kendrick Delima, Brad Prebay and Duffin Makings all recorded multiple RBI for the Cougars.
Columbia’s efficiency from home plate also extended to the mound. In the first game, pitcher Chris Wall faced 27 batters and struck out 14, giving up one walk in his seven innings pitched.
Even though the Cougars leaked seven runs by midway through the top of the fifth, their relief pitchers stepped up to close out the game.
Josiah Imhoff gave up no hits and no walks in 2⅓ innings pitched. To close out the final third of the game, Conner Darnell entered in relief and replicated Imhoff’s efforts.
The third and final game of the series will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia.