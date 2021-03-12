Nine seconds on the game clock. One point up, after having held as much as an 11-point lead. Two free throws to create some breathing space.
Step up: Columbia’s only senior on the court, Geena Stephens.
Both free throws dropped, and Mid-America Christian couldn't get the 3 it required to tie the game.
In a thrilling fourth quarter in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship, Columbia College women’s basketball prevailed to set up an opening round Game 2 matchup with Sterling College, after it defeated the Evangels 85-83 on Friday in Park City, Kansas.
If Mid-America had phoned and asked any head coach of an American Midwest Conference women’s basketball program for advice on how to tackle Columbia College, the message may very well have been “beware the bench.” The young faction of the Columbia roster has been pivotal in helping its team reach the national championship and once again wreaked havoc, outscoring Mid-America’s bench 33-10.
But this was a night dominated by Columbia’s upperclassmen.
Stephens was unequivocally the Cougars’ best player on the court in its biggest game of the season. The senior led the team in scoring with 21 points, and also collected the second-most boards with six.
Not just Stephens, but junior Clare Shetley had one of her biggest games of the season, scoring 18 points, including going 4 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Both stepped up when the team needed them most, hitting clutch fourth-quarter shots as Mid-America was making its late charge.
Down by as much as 11, the Evangels chipped away throughout the fourth quarter, and with nine seconds remaining, found themselves just one back of the Cougars and gave away a foul on Stephens.
Stephens and Shetley combined for 10 of Columbia’s 23 points in the final quarter, including Stephens’ two clutch free throws that ultimately iced the game, to successfully stave off the Mid-America pressure.
The late Evangels charge was somewhat of a surprise. Before the final10 minutes, Columbia had been in control for a majority of the game.
The Cougars fell behind to an opening 7-2 Evangels run, but as anyone who has watched them play in the latter half of the 2021 season would tell you, that means very little.
Columbia’s bench — nicknamed the Piranhas — entered the game early and was responsible for turning the score around. By the end of the first quarter, Columbia led 21-19, with the bench responsible for 13 of its points.
Its later success came from keen execution. Mid-America looked to drive into the paint often, but Columbia’s tight man defense slid it out to the sides, preventing its primary route of attack for much of the game.
Not only did the Cougars stifle their opposition, but they also played to their own strengths. They pressed hard and fast, causing the Evangels to turn the ball over 19 times, which led to 25 of the Cougars’ points. They edged the battle on the boards, and also combined for 18 team assists.
As many of its games have been, Columbia’s win was a triumph of its deep roster. This time, however, the triumph was spearheaded by its most experienced players. If it is to beat Sterling College in Game 2 of the opening round at 8 p.m. Saturday in Park City, it will need those experienced heads to lead the way again.