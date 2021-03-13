Lyon College has been as close to a problem team as Columbia College men’s soccer has had in the American Midwest Conference in the past couple of seasons.
The two programs have faced one another three times in the past two seasons. The Cougars have come away with a one-goal win, a double-overtime win and a one-goal defeat. For a team that finished both of those regular seasons with an undefeated record, that’s as much of a challenge as they've had.
When the teams met Saturday, it again was not easy for the Cougars.
Despite giving up a three-goal lead in regulation, Columbia (10-2, 6-0 AMC) defeated Lyon 4-3 in overtime to maintain its unbeaten conference record in Batesville, Arkansas.
Aaron Fernandez and Erik Rajoy were the Cougars’ saviors.
With a little under five minutes remaining in overtime, Fernandez broke free of his man to reach the edge of the six-yard box. Rajoy’s in-swinging corner was on a dime, and Fernandez headed home to clinch the win.
For a team that had conceded just one time in AMC play, how it got to the overtime situation is a bit of a mystery.
The matchup was the Cougars’ first game since their shock 1-0 win against Saint Louis University, and they came out firing. Thanks to an early brace from Rajoy, the Cougars soared to a 2-0 lead within ten minutes of kickoff.
Rajoy, a junior from Spain, would turn from scorer to provider 20 minutes later as his corner led to a Jackson Schrum goal, pushing Columbia’s lead to three.
But the story was far from over.
The Scots would pull one back through Punya Saleekul just before halftime, but for most of the second half never threatened Columbia goalkeeper Liam Gibbs. Prior to Nate Ayalew’s dinked finish in the 78th minute, Gibbs had not been forced into a single save in the entire second 45. Lyon had managed just two shots in the half, both of which sailed wide.
With the deficit cut to one, Ayalew would go on to score again four minutes later. The Scots’ three-goal comeback was complete.
This Columbia program is made of stern stuff, however. It went on the offensive from the first whistle in overtime, and forward Nick Brandt quickly forced Lyon keeper Dan Huff into an acrobatic save to keep his team alive.
A Caden Castello free kick a couple of attacks later required another fingertip save from Huff, but the subsequent corner would be Lyon’s undoing.
Fernandez’s second goal of the season saved Columbia from a disastrous defeat, maintained its perfect AMC record and gave its main conference rival, Lyon (3-3-1, 2-1), its first conference loss.