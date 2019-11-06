No. 9 Columbia College women’s basketball defeated No. 25 William Penn 71-68 in its season opener Wednesday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Both teams were even throughout, and the game was tied 49-49 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cougars, though, were able to pull away at the end and hang on for the close victory.
Junior guard Jordan Alford led the way for Columbia, coming just one assist shy of a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Forwards Raegan Wieser and Mai Nienhueser also chipped in with 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Allison Stier added 11 points from the bench.
The Cougars host Grand View University (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southwell Complex.