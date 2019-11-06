No. 9 Columbia College women’s basketball defeated No. 25 William Penn 71-68 in its season opener Wednesday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Both teams were even throughout, and the game was tied 49-49 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cougars, though, were able to pull away at the end and hang on for the close victory.

Junior guard Jordan Alford led the way for Columbia, coming just one assist shy of a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Forwards Raegan Wieser and Mai Nienhueser also chipped in with 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Allison Stier added 11 points from the bench.

The Cougars host Grand View University (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southwell Complex.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2019. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at LiadLerner11@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.