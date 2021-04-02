The most recent American Midwest Conference women’s soccer quarterfinals occurred Nov. 9, 2019. In that tournament, as in this year’s edition, the No. 1 vs. No. 8 seed matchup was played between the conference’s two programs from Columbia.
Columbia College women’s soccer again took the top seed into the AMC postseason, and Stephens was once more the eighth-place team from the regular season. Little changed in the 16-month break from tournament action, including the result.
The Cougars continued a rich tradition of prevailing in their local rivalry, defeating the Stars 4-0 Friday at R. Marvin Owens Field to progress to the AMC semifinals.
The rivalry has been a diffuclt one for Stephens over the years. Friday marked the 11th time the two teams have squared off, and it resulted in Columbia’s 11th win. The Cougars had put an average of 10.7 goals past the Stars over the first 10 matchups, without ever having to pick the ball out of their own net.
Stephens lined up for Friday's knockout game with a flat back four, which proved to be its downfall.
Though Columbia started with two up front, it focused most of its attacks up the wings, where two of its most technically gifted players — Jewel Morelan and Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco — were more than happy to receive possession with, at worst, a one-on-one matchup with the opposing fullback.
Morelan frequently found space behind Stephens’ left back. On the other wing, Zolesio created space with quick changes of pace and tricky feet. Their impact, and the space they were granted, ultimately decided the game.
“Those two (Morelan and Zolesio) have been so dangerous on the attack for us,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “Delfina was really special on the ball tonight. She really, really looked good taking defenders on. Jewel got down that right side consistently in the first twenty minutes.”
The pair were able to find space through Columbia’s ability to counter at pace and attack with its wing backs. Stray Stephens clearances almost inevitably resulted in clean interceptions, which were shortly followed by diagonal passes to Columbia’s attacking wingers. With both Columbia’s wide players and wing backs to take care of on defense, Stephens’ fullbacks were invariably outnumbered on the counterattack and Columbia had the time and space it required to deliver threatening balls into the box.
Within 20 minutes, this system had worked three times for the Cougars.
Govero scored twice from crosses from the two wingers, Morelan and Zolesio. Zolesio grabbed the first goal of the game after a drilled cross from right back Ellie Hilton just four minutes in.
For most of the next 40 minutes of play, Zolesio and Morelan were rested. Only with 25 minutes remaining did some of Columbia’s starters return to the action, but Klein was pleased with what he saw in their absence.
“When the next group of players came in the system didn’t change, the style of soccer didn’t change and that’s really important,” Klein said. “Sometimes when you go to the bench you lose your rhythm, you lose your flow, but that didn’t happen tonight.”
Back on the pitch, Morelan broke free on a through ball in the 79th minute, drawing a foul in the box from Stephens goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam as she shot. Morelan stepped up and converted the penalty kick for her 14th goal of the season, giving Columbia a four-goal lead and closing the scoring.
Many of the same names that starred Friday also featured in Columbia’s 11-0 2019 quarterfinal victory. Morelan scored twice in the 2019 matchup, and Govero also made it onto the scoresheet that day.
The Cougars will play Monday at home in the AMC semifinals against the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between Lyon College and Harris-Stowe State .