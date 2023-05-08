After roughly a two-decade hiatus, criterium racing is returning to Columbia on June 25.

Criterium at the Columns will be held in downtown Columbia with various races from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 25. The top racers will receive prizes ranging from medals to cash payouts.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.