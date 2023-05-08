After roughly a two-decade hiatus, criterium racing is returning to Columbia on June 25.
Criterium at the Columns will be held in downtown Columbia with various races from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 25. The top racers will receive prizes ranging from medals to cash payouts.
Criterium racing, sometimes called crit racing, consists of several laps around a closed street circuit track that is usually around a mile long.
Brian Kukla is a co-owner of CycleX Bike Shop and is putting on the race. He said there has long been discussion about bringing a criterium race back to Columbia, and he is excited to make it happen and hopeful it becomes an annual event.
“There are towns that are our same size, if not smaller, that put on massive races that have the streets filled with people watching," Kukla said. "It's a huge event — a block party type of thing. So this could snowball into something pretty cool.”
Kukla said many people have expressed excitement about downtown Columbia's newest event, but that it is especially exciting for those who remember Columbia's criterium race a couple of decades ago.
Kukla said the high-intensity races usually come down to the pack of racers engaged in a sprint finish, which is exciting for the crowd.
"Crit racing is the most spectator-friendly form of racing," he said. "Since we go around so frequently, spectators can always find a good spot on the course."
A corner of the route goes by Shakespeare's Pizza and Campus Bar & Grill, which Kukla expects to be a popular area among spectators.
“You're right up on the course watching the action," he said. "Even for people who have never raced a bike or don't even really have any interest in bike racing, it's still a cool event to come and check out.”
Given that Columbia is located in between St. Louis and Kansas City, Kukla hopes nearby racers will come to participate. Criterium racers in the area currently have to travel around the Midwest to compete in a race, with Kukla saying he has traveled from St. Louis to up to nine hours away for a race.
Registration is now open at BikeReg.com, and the registration prices will increase after the June 23 deadline. Racers age 10 and younger will be able to compete in a free race that will be more casual with a shorter distance.