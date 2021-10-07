The 22nd-ranked Columbia College volleyball team hosted crosstown rival Stephens on Thursday. The Cougars entered the game looking to extend their winning streak against the Stars to 25 and their season streak to 13 .
Columbia defeated Stephens in straight sets, 26-24, 25-12 and 25-17. By sweeping the Stars, the Cougars have now won 36 straight sets against their city foe. The Stars have not won a set in the matchup in 25 attempts, spanning 2,950 days, which is more than eight years.
Sophomores Luisa Ferreira and Ellie Rockers were everywhere on the court for the Cougars, while it was junior Megan Reese and freshman Isabelle Benson commanding the floor for Stephens.
Outside hitter Sidney Branson had a big impact for the Cougars, leading the team with 16 kills on the night, while it was McKenzi Domescik-Rink who led the Stars with eight.
Despite Columbia’s dominance in recent years, the first run of the evening went Stephens’ way. The Stars got off to a hot start, taking a 7-2 lead in the opening set.
Both teams were held back by service errors early — four for the Stars and one for the Cougars. Columbia was down early but launched a late set comeback, going on a 14-6 overall run and a 5-1 closing run to end the set 26-24.
“We talked about having our defense drive our offense and keeping our feet moving,” Cougars coach Allison Jones-Olson said of two early timeouts in the first set and fighting back from being down early.
The second set was a similar back-and-forth battle in the early stages. Columbia was on the offensive for a majority of the set as everything was going the Cougars’ way. The Cougars went on an 8-0 run toward the end of the set, bringing the score to 19-10 before a Stephens timeout.
But it didn’t help, as Columbia continued its run to 14-2 to close out the set.
The third set was highlighted by double touches by both teams, at one point coming nearly every other point. The Stars stayed with Columbia for a majority of the third set, keeping within five points up until the end, as the Cougars pushed out for an eight-point set win.
The Cougars are now on a 13-game win streak and improved to 20-4 on the season and 10-0 at home. The Stars’ loss breaks their four-game win streak, dropping them to 7-10 on the season.