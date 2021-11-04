Peyton Crowe converted shot after shot in the second quarter, finishing with 13 points. Crowe finished with 27 points, five rebounds and two assists, but those numbers didn’t prove to be enough as Columbia College women’s basketball lost 77-69 against No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan on Thursday.
Crowe, with 17 points, was the only Cougar with double-digit numbers at the end of the first half. Her offensive burst and defensive display kept Columbia in the game at the break down 34-32.
“I decided that tonight was going to be the night that I was going to take it downhill, take it to the basket,” Crowe said. “Try to get those and-1s, and get to the free-throw line, and I feel like I did pretty well.”
The Wildcats’ 40-32 rebounding dominance provided them more scoring opportunities to seal the win.
“They absolutely killed us on the board,” Columbia guard Bria Jones said.
Both Jones and Crowe took advantage of the rebounds they could in what was a solid night scoring on transition for the duo.
“Coach P (Taylor Possail) told us to win (the) 3-point line, 3-point line transition,” Jones said. “And Indiana Wesleyan, their weakness was transition defense.”
Freshman forward Mallory Shetley’s 14 points, five rebounds and five assists were another bright spot for the Cougars .
“That’s not even a best game for her (Shetley), you know,” Possail said. ... “ She expects herself to be in the 20-point range.”
Indiana Wesleyans’ Jordan Reid finished the game with a double-double. She had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Reid had a strong showing on both ends, and her performance was complemented by Lilli Frasure’s 25 points.
“It was a treat tonight, anyone that got to watch Jordan Reid, Lilli Frasure, Mallory Shetley and Peyton Crowe battle,” Possail said. “I think those four were the best players on the floor and I don’t think anyone would debate that either way.”
After the loss, Columbia falls to .500 on the season (2-2) through four games.