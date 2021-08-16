Daniel Boone Little League softball defeated Nevada’s Summerlin South 4-0 in a Little League Softball World Series quarterfinal game Monday morning.
The Central Region champion will face Rowan of Oklahoma in the semifinals. The game is at 3 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.
Kennedy Watson pitched a no-hitter for Missouri’s representative, recording seven strikeouts on a total of 61 pitches in a complete-game performance. She was a second-inning error away from a perfect game.
She also had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI.
“I was just pitching the ball. My outside pitches were working really well,” Watson said in a postgame interview, KOMU reported. “We just got to move on and play the next game.”
Daniel Boone scored three runs in the first inning, with Hayden Bush’s leadoff triple getting things started for the Columbia-based team. It added an insurance run in the fifth .
“It feels really good to survive and advance,” coach Nick Britton said afterward. “Our defense played stellar, and our bats are finally coming alive, so pitchers feel really comfortable when that happens — when they know they can just stand up there and throw strikes. They know their defense has their back.”