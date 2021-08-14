Daniel Boone Little League softball beat New York’s South Orangetown 2-0 on Saturday morning in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
They finished pool play 3-1, with their only loss being an opening day 4-1 defeat to Virginia’s Chesterfield.
Daniel Boone beat Arizona’s Cactus Foothills 6-0 on Friday on the back of a complete-game shutout from Hayden Bush and Ava Hanson’s three RBI.
The team got its second complete-game shutout in as many days, this time coming from Kennedy Watson. She allowed one hit and struck out five.
The two runs came in the second and third innings, respectively. Kaitlyn Romanetto lined a double to left field to drive in Watson for Daniel Boone’s first run. Watson hit a triple to center to initially get on base.
Brooklyn Center batted in the team’s other run. She hit a single to left to drive in Gracie Britton and double Daniel Boone’s advantage.
Daniel Boone advanced to bracket play, which begins Monday. The time and opponent are to be determined.