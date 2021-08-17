Daniel Boone Little League softball fell 7-0 to Oklahoma in a Little League Softball World Series semifinal Tuesday afternoon in Greenville, North Carolina. The Columbia-based team came into the tournament as the Central Region champion.
Oklahoma faces Virginia in the championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday. Daniel Boone faces Texas in the consolation game at noon Thursday.
Oklahoma got a strong performance from Zoie Griffin in the circle. The pitcher came into the game with nine strikeouts in her other combined appearances in the tournament but doubled her total with nine against Missouri’s representative.
The only hit she allowed was to Missouri’s Ava Hanson in the top of the second. Hanson reached base later in the game on Griffin’s only walk of the afternoon.
Kennedy Watson started in the circle for Daniel Boone. She tossed a no-hitter in the quarterfinal game against Nevada’s Summerlin South.
The first runs of the game came in the bottom of the third for Oklahoma. Juliana Hutchens gave her team the lead with a two-RBI single, and Kandace Burnett batted a third run in with a fielder’s choice to give Oklahoma a 3-0 lead.
Oklahoma picked up where it left off in the bottom of the fourth. Mileigh Needham brought in a run with a single before Alexis Kierstead brought in two more with a triple. She scored later in the inning to make it 7-0.