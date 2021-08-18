Daniel Boone Little League softball concluded its Little League Softball World Series campaign with a 10-1 win in the consolation game Wednesday against Texas in Greenville, North Carolina. The team scored its 10 runs on nine hits from seven different batters.
Hayden Bush pitched a complete game. She finished with two strikeouts and allowed four hits. At the plate, Bush went 2-2 with an RBI.
Kennedy Watson also had a big day at the plate. She went 2-2 with two RBI, with one of her hits being a double.
Daniel Boone finished its campaign with a 5-2 record, including a no-hitter from Watson against Nevada, and a +13-run differential.