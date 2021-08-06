Daniel Boone Little League is making waves in national tournaments

At one point in the movie "Moneyball," Brad Pitt as Billy Beane laments that "We're all told at some point in time that we can no longer play the children's game."
Maybe it happens when you're 18, he says. Maybe when you're 40.
It isn't supposed to happen at when you're 12.
But that happened in March of 2020. As COVID-19 began to ravage the United States, youth baseball seasons and tournamentswere canceled nationwide.
Perhaps most notable was the Little League World Series. The international tournament for children aged 11 and 12 had been held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, every year since 1946 and is televised on ESPN.
With the help of vaccines, the tournament is returning in 2021 with a U.S.-only tournament, and Columbia’s Daniel Boone National Little League is showing out. The 12U softball team qualified for the Little League Softball World Series after winning the Central Region in Indianapolis.
Coach Nick Britton has been with the girls since the beginning of their all-star season. In Indianapolis, he and the other coaches spent five days with their team as they were bubbled off in College World Series style away from the rest of their families.
“A lot of these girls are friends and see each other at the practice field, but spending five straight days together is completely different,” Britton said. “It was just the coaches, the girls and a female advocate."
This was a refreshing change for the coaches and players after what happened in spring 2020. Unlike a lot of places around the country, Daniel Boone National had an abbreviated season but nothing like the community was accustomed to.
“Softball is an outlet for these girls,” he said. “A lot of them lost an opportunity to play last year and are making up for it this summer.”
The boys 12U team is a stage behind but has still made significant achievements. It beat Webb City Little League to win the Missouri state championship for the first time since 2010. That Webb City team represented Missouri at the regional tournament from 2015 to 2019.
Assistant coach Chris Papineau is looking forward to his team going to Indianapolis to represent the state, as well as having players meet people from other parts of the region.
“It’s a great opportunity for these kids to broaden their horizons,” Papineau said.
At the regional level, Little League International has changed the format of the tournament. With no international teams participating in Williamsport due to the pandemic, the winners and runners up will qualify for the World Series in Pennsylvania.
“The rule change could potentially alter strategy,” Papineau said. “Our goal, however, is still to win.”
“Pitching decisions in tournaments like this are huge,” he continued. “Potentially stretching our top arms to get to that final game is something that we are going to have to discuss.”
Like Britton, Papineau is happy for the team to be back on the diamond and getting back to some form of normalcy.
“It’s good to be playing baseball again,” he said. “These boys have been through a lot, and them having success on the field with success is great to see.”
The boys will kick off their campaign in Indianapolis Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+, while the girls have their first pitch at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Greenville, North Carolina, which will also be broadcast on ESPN+.