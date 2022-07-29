Daniel Boone Little League softball defeated Floyds Knob Community Club of Indiana 4-3 in the Little League Central Region Championship Game on Thursday in Whitestown, Indiana, to advance to its second straight Little League World Series.

Indiana struck early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Prior to the game, the Columbia-based team only allowed two runs in its first three games. After the third run was scored, Daniel Boone took out starting pitcher Keelee Hagler and put in Rylee Ellsworth to get it out of the inning. 

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

