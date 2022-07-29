Daniel Boone Little League softball defeated Floyds Knob Community Club of Indiana 4-3 in the Little League Central Region Championship Game on Thursday in Whitestown, Indiana, to advance to its second straight Little League World Series.
Indiana struck early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Prior to the game, the Columbia-based team only allowed two runs in its first three games. After the third run was scored, Daniel Boone took out starting pitcher Keelee Hagler and put in Rylee Ellsworth to get it out of the inning.
Daniel Boone cut into the lead in the bottom-half of the inning on a Hagler pop fly that resulted in an error that scored Hailey Clark.
In the bottom of the fourth, Ealynne Bostick tied the game at three following a two-out, two-run single.
With the game tied and a runner on first in the bottom of the fifth, Hagler had a chance to redeem herself. She drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single into left field which scored Maely Martin.
Meanwhile, on the mound, Ellsworth was keeping Indiana off the scoreboad. She pitched the final 5⅔ innings, allowing no runs on eight hits and 107 pitches to help Daniel Boone get back to the Little League World Series.
Missouri ended the Central Region tournament 4-0, outscoring opponents 36-5.
Daniel Boone Little League will face Mid-Atlantic champion Delmar Little League from Maryland in the to start the Little League World Series, which is set to begin August 9 in Greenville, N.C.