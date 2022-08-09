Daniel Boone Little League softball fell to Delmar Little League of Maryland 3-1 in its World Series opener Tuesday in Greenville, North Carolina.
Delmar, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions, scored all of its runs in the third inning. Daniel Boone responded by scoring a single run in the top of the fourth.
Rylee Ellsworth pitched five innings for the Columbia-based team, recording seven strikeouts. Ealynne Bostick led DBLL at the plate with two hits.
Daniel Boone falls into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where it will meet one of three opponents — Emilia Romagna Little League of Bologna, Italy, the champion of the Europe-Africa Region; Negros Occidental Little League of Bacolod City, Philippines, champion of the Asia-Pacific Region; or St. Albert Little League of St. Albert, Alberta, the Canadian regional champion.
The win-or-go-home game will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday in Greenville, North Carolina, and will be streamed on ESPN+.