Daniel Boone Little League softball fell to Delmar Little League of Maryland 3-1 in its World Series opener Tuesday in Greenville, North Carolina.

Delmar, the Mid-Atlantic Region champions, scored all of its runs in the third inning. Daniel Boone responded by scoring a single run in the top of the fourth.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you