The Daniel Boone Little League softball team

The Daniel Boone Little League softball team is shown July 29 in Whitestown, Indiana, after winning Little League Softball Central Region title. DBLL begins play in the LLS World Series on Tuesday in Greenville, N.C.

 Courtesy of Taylor Bartlett

For the second consecutive year, Daniel Boone Little League will send a team to the Little League Softball World Series.

However, this year’s team features none of the same players and coaches from the squad that made it to the LLSWS last year.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you