For the second consecutive year, Daniel Boone Little League will send a team to the Little League Softball World Series.
However, this year’s team features none of the same players and coaches from the squad that made it to the LLSWS last year.
Last year’s team made history by becoming the first Daniel Boone team to make it all the way to the World Series.
This year’s team went 4-0 at the Central Region tournament and defeated Floyds Knobs Community Club Little League from Indiana 4-3 in the championship game.
Daniel Boone will begin play at the Little League Softball World Series at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Greenville, North Carolina. It will take on Delmar Little League of Maryland, champion of the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Twelve teams — eight from the U.S. and four international — will be competing for the title. The format of the tournament is double-elimination.
Should DBLL win its opening-round game, the next one would be at noon Wednesday against Milford Little League of Connecticut, the New England Region champ.
If Daniel Boone loses Tuesday, the team will play at 9 a.m. Thursday. In that game, there are three potential opponents for DBLL: Emilia Romagna Little League of Bologna, Italy, the champion of the Europe-Africa Region; Negros Occidental Little League of Bacolod City, Philippines, champion of the Asia-Pacific Region; or St. Albert Little League of St. Albert, Alberta, the Canadian regional champion.
All first- and second-round games will be streamed on ESPN+. Starting Friday, games will be televised on ESPN2. Airing on ESPN will be the semifinal games next Sunday and the championship and third-place games Aug. 15.
