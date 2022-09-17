Jalon Daniels threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two scores as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 road win over Houston on Saturday.
Daniels finished 14 of 23 and threw touchdown passes of 5, 60 and 8 yards and had touchdown runs of 12 and 9 yards. He found 11 different receivers and threw touchdown passes to Torry Locklin, Jared Casey and Luke Grimm.
Kansas finished with 438 yards, including 280 rushing yards. The Jayhawks won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2007.
Tulane 17, Kansas State 10: In Manhattan, Kansas, Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left as Tulane upset Kansas State.
K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns. The Wildcats defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10.
The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the third quarter and again in the fourth. K-State finished 1-for-5 on fourth down.
It was Tulane’s first road victory over a Power Five school since beating Rutgers in 2010. Rutgers was part of the Big East that season.
The two teams came into the game having allowed a combined total of 22 points in two games. It was the second meeting between the two schools. Tulane came from behind to defeat K-State 20-16 in 1988, the year before coach Bill Snyder took over the Wildcats’ program.
Pratt was 13 of 26 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions but came up big in the clutch for Tulane (3-0).
Adrian Martinez was 21 of 31 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown for Kansas State (2-1).
Running back Deuce Vaughn was held to 81 yards on 20 carries, the first time in nine games that he was held to fewer than 100 yards rushing. He was held out of the end zone for the first time in 10 games.
Top 25
(3) Ohio State 77, Toledo 21: In Columbus, Ohio, C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway victory over Toledo.
The Buckeyes (3-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions, with Stroud completing 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes each to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming on the way to a 42-14 lead.
Stroud completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards before yielding to backups late in the third quarter.
The Buckeyes’ offensive output was the most since they gained 776 yards in a 77-10 win over another Mid-American Conference team, Bowling Green, in 2016.
(4) Michigan 59, UConn 0: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four TDs in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping Michigan rout UConn.
The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half. The Huskies (1-3) had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a touchdown over the opening 30 minutes.
J.J. McCarthy was 15-of-18 for 214 yards, a week after coach Jim Harbaugh said he had won the quarterback competition.
Cade McNamara entered late in the first half and was roughed up. He was sacked on the first snap, was hit hard just after completing his only pass attempt and didn’t play in the second half due to a leg injury.
Without the senior available in the lopsided game, Harbaugh gave several reserve quarterbacks a chance to play.
(6) Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.
The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries. Instead, it was further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year-in and year-out.
OU (3-0) posted its most lopsided win over Nebraska (1-3) since a 45-10 victory in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the Huskers.
(8) Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and Oklahoma State rolled over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards for the Cowboys (3-0) in their final nonconference game before entering Big 12 play.
Braydon Johnson caught two touchdown passes, making him one of five Oklahoma State players to catch at least one. The Cowboys gained 538 total yards.
Skyler Perry threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Raequan Prince for Pine Bluff’s only touchdown. The Golden Lions (2-1), an FCS program, managed just 13 first downs.
Washington 39, (11) Michigan State 28: In Seattle, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State.
Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild of the Huskies (3-0) is progressing faster than expected. Washington led 29-8 at halftime and 36-14 after three quarters.
Having a star quarterback certainly helps.
Penix completed 24 of 40 passes and just missed posting the eighth 400-yard passing game in Washington history. He was at his best in the first half, making 18 of 24 attempts for 278 yards and leading Washington to touchdowns on four of its five possessions.
Ja’Lynn Polk had six catches for a career-high 153 yards and three TDs.
Payton Thorne threw for 323 yards and three TDs, and led a pair of quick fourth-quarter scoring drives for Michigan State (2-1) that caused some nerves for the Huskies. But the rally was too late for the Spartans, who were stymied in the run game and saw their pass defense get exposed.
It was Washington’s first win over a ranked Power Five nonconference opponent at home since beating Michigan to open the 2001 season.
(25) Oregon 41, (12) BYU 20: In Eugene, Oregon, Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead Oregon over BYU and extend the Ducks’ home winning streak to 21 games — third-longest in the nation.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.
Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU (2-1), which was coming off a big win at home over then-No. 9 Baylor that moved the Cougars up nine spots in the AP Top 25. They struggled on the ground against the Ducks (2-1), mustering just 61 rushing yards.
(16) N.C. State 27, Texas Tech 14: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried North Carolina State past Texas Tech.
Facing the Bowl Subdivision’s top passing offense, N.C. State’s veteran defense harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster. The highlight was White’s fourth-down pick of Smith’s overthrown second-quarter ball.
White also had a sack on a cornerback blitz, one of four for the Wolfpack (3-0). Jakeen Harris came up with a fourth-down interception near midfield with 8:38 left as Texas Tech (2-1) tried to make a late push.
(17) Baylor 42, Texas State 7: In Waco, Texas, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen faked a handoff and took off untouched for a 35-yard touchdown run just before halftime, when Texas State thought it had a fourth-down stop, and the Bears went on to win.
True freshman Richard Reese ran 19 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears (2-1). Shapen completed 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards and a 28-yard TD to Gavin Holmes.
As defenders tackled Reese in the backfield on fourth-and-1, Shapen raced past a blitzing safety to cap a nine-play, 96-yard drive for a 21-7 lead. That came immediately after Texas State (1-2) had pulled within one score with 1:59 left in the half and the Bears were backed up to their own 4 after Craig Williams muffed the ensuing kickoff.
(19) Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36: In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Liberty scored with about a minute left, but Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight home win.
The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wake Forest remains unbeaten at 3-0.
Liberty (2-1) had pulled within a single point on that late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone.
The second half turned out to be a shootout, pitting Hartman against elusive Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, a former Tennessee recruit. But Matthew Dennis made the extra point after a 1-yard touchdown run from Justice Ellison with 3:39 left.
(23) Pittsburgh 34, Western Michigan 13: In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda carried the ball 31 times for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers over Western Michigan.
Pitt (2-1) was without its top two quarterbacks for the nonconference contest, but third-string signal caller Nate Yarnell was efficient under center, going 9-for-12 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Western Michigan (1-2) had its opportunities. A 31-yard double pass from receiver Anthony Sambucci to receiver A.J. Abbott for a touchdown cut Pitt’s lead to 20-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
Pitt responded on its next drive when Yarnell found sophomore receiver Konata Mumpfield for a 6-yard touchdown reception to give the Panthers a two-score cushion.