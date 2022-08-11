The Daniel Boone Little League All-Stars advanced in the Little League Softball World Series on Thursday morning, defeating Europe-Africa Region champ Emilia Romagna of Bologna, Italy, 12-0 in losers' bracket play.
In Greenville, North Carolina, DBLL, the Central Region champion, was led by starter Keelee Hagler in the run-rule victory. She pitched all four innings, striking out 11 while allowing one hit and two walks, for the win. Hagler also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.
Jaylynn Brown added two hits, including a double; two RBI; a run scored; and a walk. And Mackenna Gibson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
DBLL next faces the winner of Thursday night's game between Canada Region champ St. Albert, Alberta, and New England Region's Milford, Connecticut, at noon Friday. The game streams on ESPN+.
If DBLL wins Friday, it will play the loser of Friday's game between Delmar, Maryland (Mid-Atlantic) — to whom it lost 3-1 on Tuesday — and Negros Occidental of Bacolod City, Philippines (Asia-Pacific), at noon Saturday on ESPN2.