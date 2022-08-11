The Daniel Boone Little League All-Stars advanced in the Little League Softball World Series on Thursday morning, defeating Europe-Africa Region champ Emilia Romagna of Bologna, Italy, 12-0 in losers' bracket play.

In Greenville, North Carolina, DBLL, the Central Region champion, was led by starter Keelee Hagler in the run-rule victory. She pitched all four innings, striking out 11 while allowing one hit and two walks, for the win. Hagler also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.

