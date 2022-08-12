Daniel Boone Little League All-Stars (Central) fell to Milford, Connecticut (New England) in loser's bracket play in the Little League Softball World Series on Friday by a score of 8-2. The team is officially eliminated from the tournament, finishing 1-2 overall in Greenville, North Carolina.
The game was even at 2-2 in extra innings before Milford's bats came alive at the top of the ninth inning, sparked by an RBI single from Norah Bove. Milford finished the inning with six runs scored, putting the game out of reach for DBLL.