Columbia College men’s soccer knows what this season’s identity will be: Defend like hell first, let the goals come later.
However, saying that’s the plan is one thing; executing it is another. And at the moment, due to injuries and some positional uncertainty, executing it might be an issue.
But successfully adapting to those sorts of issues is exactly what CC men’s soccer program has done well for years. It’s why the Cougars haven’t lost in 45 of their last 46 American Midwest Conference games. It’s why they’ve made four straight NAIA National Tournament appearances.
And it’s why John Klein, the five-time and reigning AMC Coach of the Year, is good at his job.
“I still think we’re a little bit all over the map. We’re still trying to figure it out,” Klein said. “At this stage in the game, I don’t necessarily know who is going to score goals. I think we’ve got a lot of options (defensively); we just haven’t settled on the final four yet just because of injuries.”
Klein’s concern is not necessarily a cause for alarm. The Cougars are still commanding respect in both conference and country, picked No. 1 in the AMC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and No. 20 in the NAIA Coaches’ Preseason Top 25.
Klein is a bit uncertain about his attacking options at the moment, suggesting the question should be asked again ”four or five games into the season.” The Cougars have a lot to replace: Joey Koetting and Adam Du Toit graduated away a combined 14 goals, while returning scoring leader Parker Moon is inactive until October due to a broken fibula.
Klein says that CC’s strength is going to be its back four, likely its deepest position. Former all-AMC nods Lesia Thetsane and Casey Bartlett-Scott will lead a to-be-decided back line, as 2018 20-game starter Caden Castello is nursing an injury of his own.
But what really makes the Cougars go is do-it-all midfielder Mako Makoanyane, another all-AMC selection and last year’s conference Newcomer of the Year. A Lesotho native who has made appearances for his country at under-17 and under-20 levels, Makoanyane stands just 5-foot-5 but was one of CC’s iron men last season, just one of four Cougars to start all 20 games.
“Every team wants to have every player, you know? You want to have a full squad,” Makoanyane said in regards to CC’s injuries. “But the players that came in and the players we already have on the team, I think they can do the job. Everyone is happy to step up and take that spot and play hard.”
Columbia’s season opens at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Judson University, an unfamiliar foe the Cougars have only played once before, back in 2002. Klein is not looking to push the pace this weekend; the first priority is to record a shutout, then worry about getting the ball into the back of the net.
“My first focus is, we start from defense and we’ll build from there,” Klein said. “I think we’re going to get our goals ... going forward, we’ve got a variety in attack. But my primary goal this year is to work on a complete defensive effort.”
