The Cougars went down to Georgia, looking for a finals spot to seal. But they were in a bind when they went two behind after 15 minutes on the field.
Columbia College men’s soccer has leaned heavily on its defense in the run up to the NAIA semifinals. Its back line was statistically one of the best in the nation entering the tournament. Against Oklahoma Wesleyan, which has one of the most threatening offenses in the nation, Columbia needed its defense to perform.
But in the biggest game of the Cougars’ season, the defense made three uncharacteristic, costly mistakes as CC tumbled out of the tournament.
For the second straight season, Columbia fell in the NAIA semifinals, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday in Columbia County, Georgia.
“That team makes you pay in transition,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “Really, they did to us what we wanted to do to them.”
In their quarterfinal matchup against Bellevue, the Cougars soared to a two-goal lead in the opening 15 minutes. Against Oklahoma Wesleyan, the opposite occurred. And the Cougars only had themselves to blame.
It took the Eagles eight minutes to open the scoring. For one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, that was no real surprise. The fashion in which Columbia conceded was.
Amadou Gadio floated in a ball from deep on the left wing to pick out Stefan Lukic unmarked at the back post. Instead of directing his header toward Liam Gibbs’ goal, he nodded it across the box toward teammate Pol Mur Llorens, who had found a gap between center backs Aaron Hernandez and Carson Lindsey. The second touch in the box went beyond the goalkeeper, and the Eagles were on the board early.
It was a well-worked goal, but an odd one from a Columbia standpoint. The Cougars had just about kept teams from amassing two touches in their box for entire games this season. Oklahoma Wesleyan had put together two without much challenge.
The second goal is one that Gibbs and star right back Charles Norman will never want to see again.
Norman, who has put together a near-flawless senior season, played a back pass toward Gibbs, but it was short. Very short. Gibbs rushed out to reach it but got caught in no man’s land as Lukic pounced, pressured and won possession.
He tipped the ball past the onrushing Gibbs, and from the top-left corner of the box, calmly rolled the ball home into the empty net in the 15th minute.
“That’s the goal we gave them,” Klein said. “Charlie’s right in front of me, probably could have played forward, he decides to go backwards. Liam doesn’t really want it backwards, and for sure Liam’s got to help in that situation. He didn’t come out for it, and Charlie gives him just too weak of a pass back.”
American Midwest Conference player of the year Carson Lindsey was the next to gift the Eagles a goal, though through an unfortunate accident rather than an error.
After a sustained period of pressure from the Cougars, Lindsey came into possession at the halfway line in the 82nd minute. As he controlled and made to turn, he slipped.
Luka Lukic didn’t wait for him to get back up.
Like Stefan had in the first, Luka Lukic pinched the ball, and was immediately clean through on goal. Nobody could catch him on the breakaway, and all he had to do was slide the ball past Gibbs into the net.
A difficult task had been deemed impossible. Columbia’s dreams of a first-ever national championship final had been buried.
The defensive woes were a brand-new problem. Struggling to put the ball away at the other end hadn’t yet hurt them, but had been an issue in some of Columbia’s postseason games.
Antonio Aranda was involved in nearly every opportunity the Cougars created, but they never managed to get the ball over the line.
Aranda slipped Nathan Durdle through with an excellent dinked diagonal pass four minutes after the halftime break, and Durdle duly picked out Banton in the center. His shot was cleared off the line.
Six minutes later, an Aranda free kick from 45 yards was half cleared to the edge of the area, but he had followed it in. He caught a shot on the half-volley sweetly, but the shot fizzed inches wide of the bottom-right corner.
Aranda and Totty would each see chances from inside the box, and Columbia had a call for a penalty dismissed when Nick Brandt was brought to ground 12 yards from goal.
But through all the pressure, the Cougars couldn’t claw their way back into the game.
“I’m not unhappy with the amount of chances we created trying to get back into that game,” Klein said. “… But it was a tough night playing from behind. That’s really what it was against a really good soccer team.”
The defeat, Columbia’s first of the spring, ended its season. Oklahoma Wesleyan progressed to the national title game for the first time in program history. It will face Missouri Valley for the championship Monday.
Columbia, however, will have to wait another season to make a run at the title game that has been so close in back-to-back seasons.