Columbia College men's golf hasn't been around as a program for a long time, but in its short existence they've been consistently better each year.
Since the team's first season in 2012, the Cougars' stroke average has dropped each year. It's impressed pollsters so much that CC is one of four teams from the American Midwest Conference to be either ranked or receiving votes in this year's NAIA Preseason Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
But unlike many other sports at Columbia College, the men's golf program hasn't quite broken through and claimed an AMC championship yet. That's both a testament to the strength of the conference — which features the often-ranked William Woods and fellow upstart program in Park University — and of CC's school-wide quality of athletic teams.
Coming into Monday's first match at the NAIA Memphis Shootout at TPC Southwind.
"I think each year, the depth of our program gets better top to bottom," head coach John Utley said. "The kids just keep getting better and better every year. Our depth one through seven right now has a chance to go and compete any time."
The versatility of CC's lineups are arguably its biggest strength. In 2018-19, the Cougars won two meets combined in the fall and spring seasons, each with different five-golfer lineups.
Even better for Utley and Co., most of that core returns. Junior Noah Wilson had two top-five individual finishes for CC last fall while senior Gage Brauns brings some experience to the program.
In other places on the roster, junior Jesper Holke-Farnam is an incoming junior college transfer that Utley is selecting to go to Memphis this week for his Columbia College debut. He'll be joined by sophomore duo Laithan Sublette and Cameron VanLeer, each of whom are looking to build off solid freshman campaigns.
"If someone else has a not so good round, there's always going to be another guy there," Wilson said about his team's depth. "I think it really revolves around work ethic. We've got seven or eight guys out there two or three hours after practice just working on their game. We can count on other guys to pick us up."
This is the second year running that Columbia College will be traveling to Memphis for their season-opening meet, placing fourth last season after arriving to Tennessee as what Utley said was an "unknown." Teams received four-team pairings Friday for Monday's opening round.
TPC Southwind is by no means an easy course; it plays hosts to the PGA's St. Jude Classic each June.
"They're ready," Utley said. "I feel like this team's got the ability to shoot even par for 54 holes. I think we averaged 296 (strokes) last year for 54 holes, (that's) pretty good for a course of that caliber. It makes me confident to know that no matter which five we take, we've always got a chance."