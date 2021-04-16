For the fourth game in a row, Columbia College softball pitcher Lexi Dickerson shut out the opponent's batters.
This time, however, she was just two at-bats away from a no-hitter.
Hannibal-LaGrange’s Kendra Jacob singled with one out in the fifth to deny Dickerson of her third no-hitter of the season and fifth of her Cougars career.
It was a big day all round for Columbia as it swept the Trojans in doubleheader Friday at home. The Cougars won 8-0 in the first game and 5-1 in the second game.
Dickerson struck out seven Hannibal-LaGrange batters and walked one in her dominant performance from the circle. It was the Cougars’ 14th shutout in their last 21 games.
In the second game, Alyssa Roll, too, only gave up one hit, but was unable to record a shutout. The Trojans made it home in a sequence of plays that included a walk, an Allison Keen misplayed grounder, a sacrifice bunt and a Kaylie Kaufmann misplayed grounder. Roll gave up her only hit, a double from the Trojans' Sydney Miller, in the top of the sixth.
The Cougars took control in Game 1 early on, putting up five runs in the first two innings. Keen drove home Taylor Barnes with a single up the center for the first run of the day. Keen ended the game with two RBI.
Barnes picked up an RBI of her own for Columbia’s second score of the game, hitting a sacrifice bunt that brought Jodi Polly home. It was the first of Columbia's four runs in the bottom of the second .
Despite falling behind early, the Cougars had little trouble sealing the sweep in Game 2.
Mackenzie Kasarda drove home Barnes in the bottom of the first for her first of two RBI in the contest. Columbia went on to score two more times in the inning, including Keen’s third RBI of the day.
Columbia (25-5, 13-0 American Midwest Conference) has now won 21 games in a row.