It’s a rarity that a goalkeeper can concede 15 times and still be a team’s best player on the field.
That’s what happened to Missouri Baptist’s Hunter Filla on Thursday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia, and the reasoning was simple. Despite his best efforts, there was simply no stopping Columbia’s Trevor Doren and Tyler Parrott from scoring.
A year to the day since the last meeting between the two programs, Columbia College lacrosse defeated Missouri Baptist 15-6 to open Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
The previous meeting — the last for both teams before COVID-19 ended their respective seasons — ended in a six-point Columbia win. The Cougars (2-0, 1-0 KCAC) went three better this time, thanks to Parrott and Doren bagging six apiece.
It was a dominant Cougars performance from top to bottom.
Columbia marked Missouri Baptist’s forwards tighter, pressed them quicker and kept them from close-range shots far more successfully than its opponent did at the other end.
The Cougars offense was patient, holding onto the ball and carefully assessing their options before bearing down on the Spartans’ goal and forcing Filla into a number of tricky saves.
Columbia ended the match with a staggering 64 shots, 34 more than Missouri Baptist. Filla totaled 17 saves, 10 more than his opposite, Evan Richardson.
Parrott and Doren offered Columbia two very different offensive options.
Parrott attacked from deep in the midfield, driving at the opposition defense and unleashing a series of powerful, pinpoint accurate shots. Loren occupied the space behind the goal for a majority of the game, but frequently drifted goal side unnoticed to collect passes from fellow forwards J.T. Huez and Cooper Heck, allowing him to finish from close range.
The combination would be the Spartans’ undoing, as they were unable to unlock the organized Cougars defense.
Columbia College next faces Missouri Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Marshall.